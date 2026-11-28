Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL - Free Report) by 53.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 461,524 shares of the insurance provider's stock after acquiring an additional 160,920 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Allstate worth $102,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALL. Strategic Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Allstate in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,680,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the second quarter worth $6,861,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 82.1% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 94,687 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $22,427,000 after acquiring an additional 42,690 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Allstate in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,410,362,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,072,000. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Allstate Stock Up 0.4%

NYSE:ALL opened at $272.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.13. The Allstate Corporation has a twelve month low of $191.13 and a twelve month high of $281.11. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $248.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $9.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.89 by $2.87. The company had revenue of $17.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.87 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 38.37% and a net margin of 16.57%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $11.17 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Allstate Corporation will post 38.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Allstate's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.78%.

Key Headlines Impacting Allstate

These are some of the ALL headlines that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: Allstate reportedly said customers would not face late fees because of the disruption, which may help limit customer frustration. Allstate outage: Services disrupted, no need to worry about late fees

Allstate reportedly said customers would not face late fees because of the disruption, which may help limit customer frustration. Neutral Sentiment: A report says Allstate may cut jobs as it expands its use of AI. Potential cost savings could be offset by execution and workforce concerns; the article details provided no confirmed cuts or projected savings. Allstate Faces Potential Job Cuts Amid AI Push

A report says Allstate may cut jobs as it expands its use of AI. Potential cost savings could be offset by execution and workforce concerns; the article details provided no confirmed cuts or projected savings. Negative Sentiment: The multiday outage reportedly left customers struggling to reach Allstate and use services, including during a peak travel week. Continued disruption could hurt customer confidence and add operational or reputational costs. Allstate Joins Growing List of Companies Hit by Tech Outages

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALL has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Allstate from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Allstate from $295.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Allstate from $231.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Weiss Ratings upgraded Allstate from a "buy (a)" rating to a "buy (a+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Allstate from $336.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $274.90.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ALL

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation is a U.S.-based insurance and financial services company. Founded in 1931 as part of Sears, Roebuck and Co., it became an independent publicly traded company in 1993. Allstate's core business is property and casualty insurance, including auto, homeowners, renters and other personal coverage. Through its brands and subsidiaries, the company also offers life insurance, roadside assistance, identity protection and protection plans for consumer products. The company serves customers primarily in the United States through agents, direct-to-consumer channels and partner businesses.

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