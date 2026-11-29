Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. Common Stock (NYSE:SUNB - Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,034,493 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $75,735,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC owned about 0.25% of Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. Common Stock as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SUNB. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. Common Stock in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. Common Stock by 215.9% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 357 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. Common Stock in the second quarter worth about $30,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB purchased a new position in shares of Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. Common Stock in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP boosted its position in Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. Common Stock by 1,807.7% during the third quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 744 shares of the company's stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SUNB. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. Common Stock in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "sector perform" rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. Common Stock in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. Common Stock from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. Common Stock from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. Common Stock from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $85.72.

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Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. Common Stock Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of SUNB stock opened at $76.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. Common Stock has a twelve month low of $61.03 and a twelve month high of $86.68. The company's 50-day moving average price is $77.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.05. The stock has a market cap of $31.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.91.

Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. Common Stock (NYSE:SUNB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter. The firm's revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. Common Stock will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. Common Stock Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. This is a decrease from Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. Common Stock's previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. Common Stock's payout ratio is 62.50%.

Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. Common Stock Profile

Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. provides equipment rental and related services to customers in construction, industrial, commercial, residential, and public-sector markets. Its offerings include general tools and equipment as well as specialized solutions for projects that require equipment temporarily. The company rents equipment for applications such as aerial work, earthmoving, material handling, power generation, climate control, and fluid management. It also provides services including equipment delivery, setup, maintenance, and support, helping customers manage projects without purchasing all the equipment they need.

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