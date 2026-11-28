Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A - Free Report) by 71.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 940,429 shares of the medical research company's stock after acquiring an additional 392,752 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC owned about 0.33% of Agilent Technologies worth $162,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of A. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 87.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,233,964 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $695,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440,360 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $260,101,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,269,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $179,257,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $176,318,000. 87.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $191.55.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $180.05 on Friday. The business's 50 day moving average price is $173.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.18. The company has a market cap of $50.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.03, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.73. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $108.35 and a one year high of $188.99.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.13. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 19.30%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Agilent Technologies has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.540-1.570 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 6.730-6.860 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 6.80 EPS for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies's previous quarterly dividend of $0.2550. Agilent Technologies's payout ratio is 20.43%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mikael Dolsten sold 634 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.38, for a total transaction of $95,974.92. Following the sale, the director owned 4,924 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $745,395.12. The trade was a 11.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Agilent Technologies

Investors following A have been watching these headlines:

Positive Sentiment: A recent earnings report topped estimates: Agilent reported $1.86 in quarterly EPS and $2.04 billion in revenue, versus expectations of $1.73 and $1.99 billion, respectively. A separate report noted the shares reached a 52-week high following the results. Agilent reaches 52-week high after earnings

A recent earnings report topped estimates: Agilent reported $1.86 in quarterly EPS and $2.04 billion in revenue, versus expectations of $1.73 and $1.99 billion, respectively. A separate report noted the shares reached a 52-week high following the results. Positive Sentiment: A report says Agilent has multiple positive catalysts and is drawing support from Wall Street, adding to the favorable analyst backdrop. Agilent’s positive catalysts

A report says Agilent has multiple positive catalysts and is drawing support from Wall Street, adding to the favorable analyst backdrop. Neutral Sentiment: Agilent and Chulalongkorn University opened the first Agilent Experience Center in Thailand, a regional initiative that could support customer engagement but has no reported near-term financial impact. Experience Center in Thailand

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies develops and supplies analytical instruments, software, consumables and services used in laboratories and industrial settings. Its offerings include chromatography, mass spectrometry, spectroscopy and cell analysis systems, as well as laboratory informatics and diagnostic products. The company serves customers in pharmaceuticals and biotechnology, clinical and diagnostic testing, chemicals, food, environmental testing, academia and government. Its products and services support research, quality control, safety testing and regulatory compliance.

See Also

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