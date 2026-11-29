Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lowered its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS - Free Report) by 61.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 996,238 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,599,188 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC owned 0.19% of General Mills worth $32,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 7.8% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the company's stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management boosted its position in General Mills by 45.0% during the second quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 915 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Union Savings Bank boosted its position in General Mills by 23.7% during the third quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 1,701 shares of the company's stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in General Mills by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 50,595 shares of the company's stock worth $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Americana Partners LLC grew its holdings in General Mills by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 9,071 shares of the company's stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

GIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "underperform" rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Piper Sandler cut General Mills from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $35.00 price target on General Mills in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $36.24.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on General Mills

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

In related news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 19,600 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $671,692.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 56,739 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,944,445.53. This trade represents a 25.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Mills Stock Performance

NYSE GIS opened at $35.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.61. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.17 and a 12-month high of $49.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $19.17 billion and a P/E ratio of -21.60.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. General Mills had a negative net margin of 4.89% and a positive return on equity of 21.86%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. General Mills's quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 11th. General Mills's dividend payout ratio is currently -146.99%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc. is a global food company headquartered in Golden Valley, Minnesota. Its businesses make and market packaged foods, including breakfast cereals, snacks, baking products, meals and pet food. The company sells products under brands such as Cheerios, Betty Crocker, Pillsbury, Nature Valley, Annie's and Blue Buffalo. General Mills traces its roots to a Minneapolis flour mill founded in 1866. The company was formed in 1928 through the consolidation of several milling businesses and has since expanded into a broad range of consumer food categories.

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