Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC cut its stake in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM - Free Report) by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 999,193 shares of the conglomerate's stock after selling 246,920 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC owned about 0.19% of 3M worth $164,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of 3M by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,828,966 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $4,505,788,000 after buying an additional 105,222 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in 3M by 67.0% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 4,536,148 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $734,448,000 after buying an additional 1,819,178 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in 3M by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,935,534 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $637,202,000 after acquiring an additional 270,458 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its stake in 3M by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,401,543 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $226,924,000 after acquiring an additional 48,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,261,222 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $207,029,000 after acquiring an additional 211,196 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MMM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $171.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on 3M from $191.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on 3M from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on 3M from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a $230.00 price objective on 3M in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $190.79.

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3M Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of 3M stock opened at $191.23 on Friday. 3M Company has a 1-year low of $139.34 and a 1-year high of $196.90. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $174.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.01.

3M (NYSE:MMM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.61 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 123.11% and a net margin of 14.01%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that 3M Company will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. 3M's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.50%.

3M announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 4th that allows the company to buy back $6 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the conglomerate to repurchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

3M Profile

3M is a diversified technology and manufacturing company that develops products and materials for industrial, transportation, electronics, safety and consumer markets. Its offerings include adhesives, abrasives, filtration products, personal protective equipment, automotive and electronics materials, and consumer products such as Post-it Notes and Scotch-brand tapes. Founded in 1902 as Minnesota Mining and Manufacturing Company, 3M began as a mining venture before expanding into materials science and manufacturing.

Further Reading

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