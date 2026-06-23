Worth Asset Management LLC Takes $1.47 Million Position in Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,614 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $1,468,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADI. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT raised its stake in Analog Devices by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 123 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Entrust Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADI. Arete Research raised shares of Analog Devices from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $389.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $475.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Argus set a $460.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a "market perform" rating and issued a $430.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $432.71.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Analog Devices

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $445.48 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $403.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $342.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.99 billion, a PE ratio of 66.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $218.37 and a fifty-two week high of $445.91.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.20. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 26.01%.The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. Analog Devices's quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analog Devices has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.450 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 2nd. Analog Devices's dividend payout ratio is presently 65.38%.

Insider Activity

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Martin Cotter sold 17,594 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.00, for a total transaction of $7,354,292.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 56,332 shares in the company, valued at $23,546,776. This represents a 23.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.13, for a total value of $12,453,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 137,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,096,149.94. This represents a 17.91% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 101,442 shares of company stock valued at $40,422,954 in the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

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