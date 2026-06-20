Worthington Financial Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR

Worthington Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,902 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $1,724,000. Monolithic Power Systems makes up about 1.5% of Worthington Financial Partners LLC's holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 66.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 447,801 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $412,263,000 after purchasing an additional 178,622 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter worth $1,459,000. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 183.9% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,499,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $3,983,000. Finally, Mirabaud Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $4,424,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MPWR shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. William Blair restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Truist Financial set a $1,805.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $1,700.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,599.17.

View Our Latest Analysis on MPWR

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $1,563.70 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $671.18 and a 1 year high of $1,714.09. The firm has a market cap of $76.82 billion, a PE ratio of 112.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,546.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,230.09.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $5.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $804.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.93 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 20.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Monolithic Power Systems's payout ratio is currently 57.68%.

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

In related news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 1,014 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,587.06, for a total value of $1,609,278.84. Following the sale, the director owned 4,786 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,595,669.16. The trade was a 17.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Saria Tseng sold 25,674 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,010.50, for a total value of $25,943,577.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 174,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,819,311. The trade was a 12.80% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 113,043 shares of company stock valued at $160,843,106. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company's stock.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems NASDAQ: MPWR is a fabless semiconductor company that designs and supplies high-performance power management solutions for a broad range of electronic systems. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Kirkland, Washington, the company focuses on analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that convert, regulate and monitor electrical power with an emphasis on efficiency, integration and power density.

MPS's product portfolio includes DC‑DC switching regulators, power modules, power management ICs (PMICs), LED drivers, battery-management ICs, motor drivers, and AC‑DC power solutions.

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