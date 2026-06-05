W.P. Carey Inc. $WPC is TT Capital Management LLC's 9th Largest Position

TT Capital Management LLC cut its stake in W.P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC - Free Report) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,214 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 13,778 shares during the period. W.P. Carey comprises about 2.5% of TT Capital Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. TT Capital Management LLC's holdings in W.P. Carey were worth $3,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in W.P. Carey by 9.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 842,106 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $56,901,000 after purchasing an additional 70,572 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in W.P. Carey by 10.8% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 372,212 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $25,150,000 after purchasing an additional 36,205 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in W.P. Carey by 1.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,171,690 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $214,315,000 after buying an additional 49,992 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund PDN acquired a new stake in W.P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at $2,851,000. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in W.P. Carey by 12.8% in the third quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 916,606 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $62,760,000 after buying an additional 104,365 shares in the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

WPC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on W.P. Carey from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. UBS Group raised their price target on W.P. Carey from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Barclays raised their price target on W.P. Carey from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on W.P. Carey from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded W.P. Carey from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, W.P. Carey has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $75.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WPC

Insider Transactions at W.P. Carey

In related news, CAO Brian H. Zander sold 433 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $32,042.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 13,882 shares in the company, valued at $1,027,268. The trade was a 3.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

W.P. Carey Stock Up 0.4%

WPC opened at $73.91 on Friday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $72.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. W.P. Carey Inc. has a one year low of $61.09 and a one year high of $75.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.76.

W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.69. W.P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 29.35%.The business had revenue of $454.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $430.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. W.P. Carey has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.160-5.260 EPS. Analysts anticipate that W.P. Carey Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

W.P. Carey Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.93 dividend. This is a boost from W.P. Carey's previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.0%. W.P. Carey's payout ratio is presently 158.97%.

About W.P. Carey

W. P. Carey Inc is a diversified net-lease real estate investment trust specializing in single-tenant commercial properties. The company structures sale-leaseback and build-to-suit transactions to provide long-term net lease financing across a variety of asset classes, including industrial facilities, office buildings, retail centers and self-storage facilities. By employing triple net leases, W. P. Carey transfers property operating expenses, taxes and maintenance responsibility to tenants, creating a stable, predictable income stream for investors.

Founded in 1973 by William Polk Carey, the firm has expanded organically and through strategic mergers and acquisitions.

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