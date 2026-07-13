W.P. Carey Inc. $WPC Position Cut by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. reduced its holdings in W.P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC - Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 636,131 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 30,793 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned 0.29% of W.P. Carey worth $43,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in W.P. Carey by 9.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 842,106 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $56,901,000 after purchasing an additional 70,572 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in W.P. Carey during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,638,000. Swedbank AB raised its position in shares of W.P. Carey by 124.2% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 135,849 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $8,743,000 after buying an additional 75,253 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of W.P. Carey by 372.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 46,644 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $3,002,000 after buying an additional 36,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.P. Carey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,922,000. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company's stock.

Get W.P. Carey alerts: Sign Up

W.P. Carey Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of W.P. Carey stock opened at $71.61 on Monday. W.P. Carey Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.09 and a 12-month high of $76.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a PE ratio of 30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock's fifty day moving average is $73.43 and its 200-day moving average is $71.28.

W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $454.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.64 million. W.P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 29.35%.W.P. Carey's revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. W.P. Carey has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.160-5.260 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that W.P. Carey Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

W.P. Carey Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.3%. This is an increase from W.P. Carey's previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. W.P. Carey's payout ratio is 160.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at W.P. Carey

In other news, CAO Brian H. Zander sold 433 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $32,042.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 13,882 shares in the company, valued at $1,027,268. The trade was a 3.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WPC shares. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of W.P. Carey from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays upped their target price on W.P. Carey from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Wolfe Research raised W.P. Carey from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on W.P. Carey from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on W.P. Carey from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, W.P. Carey currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $77.83.

View Our Latest Report on WPC

W.P. Carey Profile

W. P. Carey Inc is a diversified net-lease real estate investment trust specializing in single-tenant commercial properties. The company structures sale-leaseback and build-to-suit transactions to provide long-term net lease financing across a variety of asset classes, including industrial facilities, office buildings, retail centers and self-storage facilities. By employing triple net leases, W. P. Carey transfers property operating expenses, taxes and maintenance responsibility to tenants, creating a stable, predictable income stream for investors.

Founded in 1973 by William Polk Carey, the firm has expanded organically and through strategic mergers and acquisitions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider W.P. Carey, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and W.P. Carey wasn't on the list.

While W.P. Carey currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here