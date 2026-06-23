W.P. Carey Inc. $WPC Shares Bought by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of W.P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC - Free Report) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 922,540 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 71,463 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.42% of W.P. Carey worth $59,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WPC. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in W.P. Carey by 1.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 753,196 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $46,984,000 after acquiring an additional 11,635 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W.P. Carey during the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in W.P. Carey by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 8,164 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in W.P. Carey during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,494,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in W.P. Carey by 73.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 96,983 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $6,050,000 after buying an additional 40,908 shares during the period. 73.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W.P. Carey Price Performance

Shares of WPC stock opened at $71.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. W.P. Carey Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.09 and a twelve month high of $76.97.

W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.69. W.P. Carey had a net margin of 29.35% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $454.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. W.P. Carey has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.160-5.260 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that W.P. Carey Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W.P. Carey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is an increase from W.P. Carey's previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.3%. W.P. Carey's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 158.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at W.P. Carey

In related news, CAO Brian H. Zander sold 433 shares of W.P. Carey stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $32,042.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 13,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,027,268. The trade was a 3.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.98% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of W.P. Carey from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Citigroup restated a "market perform" rating on shares of W.P. Carey in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of W.P. Carey from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group set a $76.00 price target on W.P. Carey in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on W.P. Carey from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $77.83.

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W.P. Carey Profile

W. P. Carey Inc is a diversified net-lease real estate investment trust specializing in single-tenant commercial properties. The company structures sale-leaseback and build-to-suit transactions to provide long-term net lease financing across a variety of asset classes, including industrial facilities, office buildings, retail centers and self-storage facilities. By employing triple net leases, W. P. Carey transfers property operating expenses, taxes and maintenance responsibility to tenants, creating a stable, predictable income stream for investors.

Founded in 1973 by William Polk Carey, the firm has expanded organically and through strategic mergers and acquisitions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC - Free Report).

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