W.P. Carey Inc. $WPC Shares Sold by Dupree Financial Group LLC

Dupree Financial Group LLC lowered its position in shares of W.P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC - Free Report) by 29.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,015 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 26,487 shares during the quarter. W.P. Carey comprises approximately 1.7% of Dupree Financial Group LLC's holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Dupree Financial Group LLC's holdings in W.P. Carey were worth $4,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WPC. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of W.P. Carey by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 842,106 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $56,901,000 after acquiring an additional 70,572 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in W.P. Carey by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 372,212 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $25,150,000 after purchasing an additional 36,205 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in W.P. Carey in the 4th quarter valued at $41,638,000. Swedbank AB raised its position in W.P. Carey by 124.2% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 135,849 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $8,743,000 after purchasing an additional 75,253 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in W.P. Carey by 372.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 46,644 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 36,779 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Brian H. Zander sold 433 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $32,042.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 13,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,027,268. This trade represents a 3.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.98% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WPC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of W.P. Carey in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Wolfe Research raised shares of W.P. Carey from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of W.P. Carey from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and upped their target price for the company from $73.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of W.P. Carey from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of W.P. Carey from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W.P. Carey has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $77.83.

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W.P. Carey Trading Up 0.0%

NYSE:WPC opened at $73.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a PE ratio of 31.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.76. The business's 50 day moving average is $73.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. W.P. Carey Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.09 and a 52 week high of $76.97.

W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.69. W.P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 29.35%.The business had revenue of $454.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. W.P. Carey has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.160-5.260 EPS. On average, analysts predict that W.P. Carey Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

W.P. Carey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.1%. This is a positive change from W.P. Carey's previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. W.P. Carey's dividend payout ratio is currently 158.97%.

About W.P. Carey

W. P. Carey Inc is a diversified net-lease real estate investment trust specializing in single-tenant commercial properties. The company structures sale-leaseback and build-to-suit transactions to provide long-term net lease financing across a variety of asset classes, including industrial facilities, office buildings, retail centers and self-storage facilities. By employing triple net leases, W. P. Carey transfers property operating expenses, taxes and maintenance responsibility to tenants, creating a stable, predictable income stream for investors.

Founded in 1973 by William Polk Carey, the firm has expanded organically and through strategic mergers and acquisitions.

Further Reading

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