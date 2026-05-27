Wrapmanager Inc. Cuts Holdings in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Wrapmanager Inc. trimmed its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,709 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 1,771 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises about 1.6% of Wrapmanager Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Wrapmanager Inc.'s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Miller Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Family CFO Inc purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. PayPay Securities Corp increased its position in Broadcom by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 119 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Broadcom Trading Up 1.9%

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $422.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $376.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $356.93. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $231.13 and a 12 month high of $442.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of 82.42, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.43.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $19.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.10 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 36.57%.The company's revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio is presently 50.78%.

Key Headlines Impacting Broadcom

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Positive Sentiment: Broadcom announced the industry’s first end-to-end 50G PON edge AI portfolio, including a new home gateway SoC with an integrated NPU and native Wi‑Fi 8 support, which supports the company’s AI-at-the-edge growth story. Article Title

Broadcom announced the industry’s first end-to-end 50G PON edge AI portfolio, including a new home gateway SoC with an integrated NPU and native Wi‑Fi 8 support, which supports the company’s AI-at-the-edge growth story. Positive Sentiment: Analysts continue to view Broadcom favorably, with an average rating of “Moderate Buy,” suggesting Wall Street still expects upside from its AI semiconductor and software businesses. Article Title

Analysts continue to view Broadcom favorably, with an average rating of “Moderate Buy,” suggesting Wall Street still expects upside from its AI semiconductor and software businesses. Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary argues Broadcom remains a major beneficiary of custom silicon partnerships with hyperscale customers, keeping the AI revenue outlook strong. Article Title

Recent commentary argues Broadcom remains a major beneficiary of custom silicon partnerships with hyperscale customers, keeping the AI revenue outlook strong. Positive Sentiment: Broadcom has also been highlighted as a preferred AI stock by high-profile investors, with one article noting Stanley Druckenmiller bought Broadcom while selling other AI names, which can support sentiment. Article Title

Broadcom has also been highlighted as a preferred AI stock by high-profile investors, with one article noting Stanley Druckenmiller bought Broadcom while selling other AI names, which can support sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles framed Broadcom as a long-term AI infrastructure winner and noted expectations for continued earnings momentum, but these were mostly commentary rather than new company-specific catalysts. Article Title

Several articles framed Broadcom as a long-term AI infrastructure winner and noted expectations for continued earnings momentum, but these were mostly commentary rather than new company-specific catalysts. Neutral Sentiment: Broader semiconductor-sector pieces and AI-themed market articles may be adding tailwinds, but they do not appear to introduce a direct new risk for Broadcom. Article Title

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Broadcom from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $500.00 price target (up from $475.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $500.00 price objective (up from $405.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Broadcom from $462.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $448.10.

View Our Latest Report on AVGO

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other news, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 1,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.31, for a total transaction of $358,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 32,352 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,592,045.12. The trade was a 3.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.23, for a total transaction of $3,452,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 787,184 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $271,759,532.32. This trade represents a 1.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 324,282 shares of company stock worth $106,425,249 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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