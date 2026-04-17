Wright Investors Service Inc. Has $1.84 Million Stock Position in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Wright Investors Service Inc. reduced its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Free Report) by 52.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,050 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 15,418 shares during the quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc.'s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ANET. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 56.7% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 199 shares of the technology company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 141.3% during the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 222 shares of the technology company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ANET. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $188.00 price target (up from $165.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Arista Networks from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Arista Networks from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a $200.00 price target on Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Arista Networks from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $177.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Arista Networks

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of ANET opened at $160.77 on Friday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $135.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.48. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.59 and a 52-week high of $164.94.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.38 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.37% and a net margin of 38.99%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trending Headlines about Arista Networks

Here are the key news stories impacting Arista Networks this week:

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan raised its price target on ANET to $200 and kept an "overweight" rating, signaling meaningful upside vs. recent levels and likely prompting buy interest. Read More.

JPMorgan raised its price target on ANET to $200 and kept an "overweight" rating, signaling meaningful upside vs. recent levels and likely prompting buy interest. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Zacks upgraded Arista from "hold" to "strong‑buy", which can attract retail and momentum flows. Read More.

Zacks upgraded Arista from "hold" to "strong‑buy", which can attract retail and momentum flows. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Coverage and headlines highlighting AI demand for high‑performance networking (and chatter about possible S&P 500 index inclusion) are boosting appetite for Arista shares as a direct beneficiary of AI infrastructure spending. Read More.

Coverage and headlines highlighting AI demand for high‑performance networking (and chatter about possible S&P 500 index inclusion) are boosting appetite for Arista shares as a direct beneficiary of AI infrastructure spending. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Industry peers (Cisco, Ciena) reported strong AI‑led demand and capex increases — this validates the market tailwind for Arista but also signals intensifying competition and supply dynamics that could pressure margins or ordering cycles. Read More. Read More.

Industry peers (Cisco, Ciena) reported strong AI‑led demand and capex increases — this validates the market tailwind for Arista but also signals intensifying competition and supply dynamics that could pressure margins or ordering cycles. Read More. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst coverage is broadly bullish (multiple buy/overweight ratings and rising targets); that supports multiple expansion but also raises sensitivity to any guidance miss. Read More.

Analyst coverage is broadly bullish (multiple buy/overweight ratings and rising targets); that supports multiple expansion but also raises sensitivity to any guidance miss. Read More. Negative Sentiment: CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 112,812 shares at an average ~$150.11 (~$16.9M) under a pre‑arranged Rule 10b5‑1 plan, reducing her reported direct stake sharply — a headline that can pressure sentiment despite being a planned sale. Read More.

CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 112,812 shares at an average ~$150.11 (~$16.9M) under a pre‑arranged Rule 10b5‑1 plan, reducing her reported direct stake sharply — a headline that can pressure sentiment despite being a planned sale. Read More. Negative Sentiment: CFO Chantelle Breithaupt sold 8,890 shares at an average $155.02 (~$1.38M) under a 10b5‑1 plan, trimming her stake — smaller than the CEO sale but adds to near‑term insider‑sale headlines. Read More.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

In related news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 1,395 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.34, for a total transaction of $187,404.30. Following the sale, the director owned 11,179 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,501,786.86. This represents a 11.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total value of $1,007,600.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 216,333 shares in the company, valued at $27,247,141.35. This trade represents a 3.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 321,334 shares of company stock worth $45,185,941 in the last three months. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

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