State Street Corp trimmed its holdings in WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS - Free Report) by 53.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,827,600 shares of the bank's stock after selling 3,237,908 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 5.60% of WSFS Financial worth $213,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WSFS Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $576,695,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the second quarter valued at about $68,174,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 11.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 737,587 shares of the bank's stock valued at $48,282,000 after purchasing an additional 75,283 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the second quarter valued at about $40,024,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in WSFS Financial during the second quarter worth about $29,722,000. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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WSFS Financial Stock Up 0.5%

WSFS stock opened at $77.48 on Friday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $77.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. WSFS Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $54.31 and a fifty-two week high of $83.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.85.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.13. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 24.10%. The business had revenue of $287.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WSFS Financial Corporation will post 6.70 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WSFS Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. WSFS Financial's dividend payout ratio is presently 12.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at WSFS Financial

In other news, Director Michael Donahue sold 3,247 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.46, for a total transaction of $258,006.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 11,495 shares in the company, valued at $913,392.70. This represents a 22.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WSFS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up from $89.00) on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Stephens cut WSFS Financial from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded WSFS Financial from a "buy (a)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $84.21.

Read Our Latest Analysis on WSFS

WSFS Financial Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware. Its principal subsidiary, WSFS Bank, traces its roots to the founding of the Wilmington Savings Fund Society in 1832. WSFS provides personal and business banking services, including deposit accounts, consumer and commercial lending, and cash management. The company also offers wealth management, trust and investment services, and mortgage lending through its banking and affiliated businesses. WSFS primarily serves customers in Delaware, southeastern Pennsylvania and southern New Jersey.

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