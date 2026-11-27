Marshall Wace LLP cut its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH - Free Report) by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 594,075 shares of the company's stock after selling 995,265 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.81% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $42,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at $623,573,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth $100,648,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at $56,860,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at $47,811,000. Finally, Jupiter Topco LLC bought a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at $37,657,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Geoffrey Ballotti sold 19,295 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.69, for a total value of $1,421,848.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 550,457 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $40,563,176.33. This represents a 3.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Scott R. Strickland sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.77, for a total transaction of $957,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 29,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,352,417.30. This represents a 28.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 2.33% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WH. Freedom Broker started coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $107.00 to $104.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $94.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of WH stock opened at $80.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.13. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $66.87 and a 12-month high of $90.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.64.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 77.43% and a net margin of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $410.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The company's revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 29th that authorizes the company to buy back $400 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Share buyback plans are often a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts's payout ratio is presently 63.94%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is a hospitality company focused primarily on franchising hotels. It provides franchisees with access to hotel brands, reservation and loyalty platforms, and operational support, while serving travelers through properties across a range of price points and lodging styles. Its portfolio includes brands such as Wyndham, Ramada, Days Inn, Super 8, La Quinta, Microtel, Wingate, Trademark Collection and Registry Collection. The company's hotels serve guests in markets around the world, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East.

See Also

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