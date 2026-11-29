Bamco Inc. NY reduced its position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN - Free Report) by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 402,710 shares of the casino operator's stock after selling 289,628 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned about 0.39% of Wynn Resorts worth $31,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,467,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 129.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 79,216 shares of the casino operator's stock worth $6,292,000 after purchasing an additional 44,761 shares during the period. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $415,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,912 shares of the casino operator's stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 115,556 shares of the casino operator's stock worth $9,184,000 after purchasing an additional 47,457 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.64% of the company's stock.

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Wynn Resorts Price Performance

Shares of WYNN opened at $88.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.96. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a fifty-two week low of $70.79 and a fifty-two week high of $134.72. The business's 50-day moving average is $79.22 and its 200-day moving average is $95.67.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The casino operator reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.75 billion. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 42.73% and a net margin of 5.20%. Wynn Resorts's revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 16th. Wynn Resorts's dividend payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on WYNN. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Research lowered Wynn Resorts from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings cut Wynn Resorts from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Wall Street Zen cut Wynn Resorts from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a $120.00 price target on Wynn Resorts in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $120.29.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WYNN

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited is a developer and operator of luxury integrated resorts. Its properties combine casino gaming with hotel accommodations, restaurants, retail, entertainment, spa services and convention facilities. Founded in 2002, the company operates resorts in Las Vegas and Macau, including Wynn Las Vegas, Encore Las Vegas, Wynn Macau and Wynn Palace. It also operates Encore Boston Harbor in Massachusetts. Craig Billings has served as Wynn Resorts' chief executive officer since 2022. The company's business focuses on hospitality and gaming, with its resorts serving leisure and business travelers across the United States and Macau.

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