X Square Capital LLC Sells 17,259 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

X Square Capital LLC reduced its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 27.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,008 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 17,259 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices comprises about 3.2% of X Square Capital LLC's holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. X Square Capital LLC's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $9,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 158,522,860 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $33,949,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525,109 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,824,441 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $11,944,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755,182 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,584,845 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $8,015,897,000 after acquiring an additional 287,525 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,929,312,000. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 13,486,227 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $2,181,937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012,865 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.51, for a total value of $55,688,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,021,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,286,223.49. This trade represents a 3.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 24,376 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.39, for a total transaction of $10,832,450.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 105,222 shares in the company, valued at $46,759,604.58. The trade was a 18.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 339,532 shares of company stock valued at $119,504,341 in the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. They set a "market perform" rating on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $419.86.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 5.1%

NASDAQ AMD opened at $490.33 on Tuesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $115.06 and a one year high of $546.44. The company's 50 day moving average price is $364.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $266.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $799.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.76, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.50.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices's revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

Key Stories Impacting Advanced Micro Devices

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About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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