Xcel Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Walmart Inc. $WMT

Xcel Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT - Free Report) by 18.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,445 shares of the retailer's stock after selling 9,405 shares during the period. Walmart comprises about 1.4% of Xcel Wealth Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Xcel Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Walmart were worth $5,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 98,150 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $8,868,000 after purchasing an additional 21,939 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,849 shares of the retailer's stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.5% during the first quarter. Peterson Wealth Management now owns 50,307 shares of the retailer's stock worth $4,416,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 0.9% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,008 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.2% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 91,341 shares of the retailer's stock worth $8,931,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, EVP David W. Guggina sold 11,978 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total value of $1,435,203.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 125,067 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,985,527.94. The trade was a 8.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Christopher James Nicholas sold 2,900 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.19, for a total transaction of $342,751.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 574,953 shares in the company, valued at $67,953,695.07. This trade represents a 0.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 100,730 shares of company stock worth $12,444,624 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.09% of the company's stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $115.69 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $123.74 and a 200 day moving average of $122.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $920.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.59, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.60. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.23 and a fifty-two week high of $135.15.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The retailer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.66. The company had revenue of $177.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.84 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 3.13%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.720-0.740 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and set a $137.00 price target (down from $140.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Craig Hallum set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, March 6th. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Walmart from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane dropped their price target on Walmart from $147.00 to $146.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $138.85.

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Walmart Company Profile

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

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