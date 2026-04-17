Xcel Wealth Management LLC Has $11.79 Million Stock Position in The Boeing Company $BA

Xcel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA - Free Report) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,294 shares of the aircraft producer's stock after buying an additional 5,064 shares during the quarter. Boeing accounts for about 3.0% of Xcel Wealth Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Xcel Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Boeing were worth $11,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. American National Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 124.2% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 139 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Davis Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 650.0% during the 4th quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company's stock.

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Boeing News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Boeing this week:

Positive Sentiment: Boeing is accelerating factory hiring — roughly 100–140 workers a week — to replace retirees and staff new 737 MAX lines, supporting higher production capacity and long‑term delivery targets. Read More.

Boeing is accelerating factory hiring — roughly 100–140 workers a week — to replace retirees and staff new 737 MAX lines, supporting higher production capacity and long‑term delivery targets. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Boeing and Millennium Space Systems unveiled a new mid‑class satellite platform and plan to expand production capacity, targeting ~26 deliveries in 2026 — a boost to backlog and non‑cyclical revenue streams. Read More.

Boeing and Millennium Space Systems unveiled a new mid‑class satellite platform and plan to expand production capacity, targeting ~26 deliveries in 2026 — a boost to backlog and non‑cyclical revenue streams. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Boeing won a U.S. Army award for additional Chinook helicopters (~$324M), supporting defense revenue and near‑term cash visibility. Read More.

Boeing won a U.S. Army award for additional Chinook helicopters (~$324M), supporting defense revenue and near‑term cash visibility. Read More. Positive Sentiment: El Al expanded its 787 order with six more widebodies, underlining continued airline fleet renewal demand. Read More.

El Al expanded its 787 order with six more widebodies, underlining continued airline fleet renewal demand. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Macro pressure from higher oil prices is squeezing airlines but analysts argue it won’t break long‑term jet demand — a mixed signal for near‑term airline profitability versus aircraft order momentum. Read More.

Macro pressure from higher oil prices is squeezing airlines but analysts argue it won’t break long‑term jet demand — a mixed signal for near‑term airline profitability versus aircraft order momentum. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Investors are focused on near‑term delivery uncertainty after reports of wiring damage and rework on undelivered 737 MAX jets; any pushed handovers could reduce Q1 revenue/cash and increase volatility into earnings. Read More.

Investors are focused on near‑term delivery uncertainty after reports of wiring damage and rework on undelivered 737 MAX jets; any pushed handovers could reduce Q1 revenue/cash and increase volatility into earnings. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Congressional/lawmaker scrutiny: Boeing is seeking a firm Army commitment for the CH‑47F Block II as a lawmaker flagged uncertainty about the program’s future — political or program risk could affect defense revenue timing. Read More.

Congressional/lawmaker scrutiny: Boeing is seeking a firm Army commitment for the CH‑47F Block II as a lawmaker flagged uncertainty about the program’s future — political or program risk could affect defense revenue timing. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Analysts and earnings previews warn Q1 EPS may decline and flag supply‑chain or delivery timing risks; with Q1 results due April 22, positioning and cautious estimates are pressuring the stock. Read More.

Analysts and earnings previews warn Q1 EPS may decline and flag supply‑chain or delivery timing risks; with Q1 results due April 22, positioning and cautious estimates are pressuring the stock. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction has been mixed: some defense/helicopter deal headlines (notably a U.K. helicopter contract) have coincided with modest downward moves as traders weigh contract details and near‑term execution risk. Read More.

Boeing Stock Down 2.1%

NYSE BA opened at $219.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $219.67 and a 200-day moving average of $216.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.10 and a beta of 1.13. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $156.47 and a 52 week high of $254.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Boeing (NYSE:BA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The aircraft producer reported $9.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $10.32. The firm had revenue of $23.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.41 billion. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($5.90) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on BA. Morgan Stanley set a $245.00 target price on Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Boeing from $290.00 to $256.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Boeing from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $252.48.

View Our Latest Research Report on BA

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 1,503 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.78, for a total transaction of $351,371.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 19,015 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,445,326.70. The trade was a 7.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 10,497 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.99, for a total value of $2,456,193.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 14,692 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,437,781.08. This trade represents a 41.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 21,012 shares of company stock valued at $4,980,687 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Boeing

Boeing Company NYSE: BA is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.

Boeing's principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.

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