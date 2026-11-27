Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR - Free Report) by 688.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,871,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after acquiring an additional 3,380,297 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 5.16% of Xencor worth $96,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XNCR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Xencor in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Xencor by 0.8% in the third quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Xencor in the third quarter valued at about $3,855,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xencor by 18.7% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Xencor by 10.8% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 24,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter.

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Xencor Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XNCR opened at $38.37 on Friday. Xencor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.38 and a fifty-two week high of $40.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -24.13 and a beta of 0.78.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.83. The company had revenue of $116.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.00 million. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 21.28% and a negative net margin of 58.79%. Xencor's quarterly revenue was up 453.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Xencor, Inc. will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Richard Ranieri sold 81,252 shares of Xencor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.25, for a total value of $3,189,141.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 18,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $726,674.50. This trade represents a 81.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.08% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XNCR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Xencor from $21.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Xencor from $20.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Xencor in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Xencor from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Xencor and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $44.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Xencor

About Xencor

Xencor, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that discovers and develops engineered antibody therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company's XmAb technology platform modifies antibody structures to create treatments with properties such as enhanced immune-cell activity or the ability to bind to more than one target. Xencor advances its own drug candidates and works with other biopharmaceutical companies through research collaborations and licensing agreements. Its development programs include antibody-based approaches designed to engage immune cells or block disease-related targets.

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