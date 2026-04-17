Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. $XERS Shares Sold by Tudor Investment Corp ET AL

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL trimmed its stake in Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS - Free Report) by 83.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,994 shares of the company's stock after selling 187,192 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL's holdings in Xeris Biopharma were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 682.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,782,734 shares of the company's stock valued at $14,511,000 after buying an additional 1,554,869 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 67.5% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 3,089,771 shares of the company's stock valued at $14,429,000 after buying an additional 1,245,188 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 75.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,790,014 shares of the company's stock valued at $15,317,000 after buying an additional 1,199,435 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 3,466.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 581,719 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,735,000 after buying an additional 565,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 576.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 583,108 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,746,000 after buying an additional 496,914 shares in the last quarter. 42.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Beth Hecht sold 16,667 shares of Xeris Biopharma stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total transaction of $99,835.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 1,209,840 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,246,941.60. This trade represents a 1.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director James Aloysius Brady sold 10,834 shares of Xeris Biopharma stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total value of $60,020.36. Following the sale, the director directly owned 89,166 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $493,979.64. The trade was a 10.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 60,835 shares of company stock valued at $388,194. Insiders own 6.47% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on XERS. HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Xeris Biopharma in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Xeris Biopharma from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Xeris Biopharma from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $10.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Xeris Biopharma

Xeris Biopharma Price Performance

XERS opened at $6.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -611.39 and a beta of 0.77. Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.95 and a 1 year high of $10.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.17.

Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $85.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $86.00 million. Xeris Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 0.19%. Analysts forecast that Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Xeris Biopharma

Xeris Biopharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapies for endocrine and orphan diseases. The company's proprietary formulation platform is designed to enable liquid stability of drugs that traditionally require reconstitution before injection. By eliminating the need for on-site mixing and simplifying administration, Xeris aims to improve patient safety, adherence, and convenience in high-need therapeutic areas.

The company's flagship product, Gvoke, is a ready-to-use liquid glucagon autoinjector and prefilled syringe that has been approved by the U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XERS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS - Free Report).

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