XML Financial LLC Sells 6,568 Shares of Chevron Corporation $CVX

XML Financial LLC lowered its holdings in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX - Free Report) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,946 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after selling 6,568 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC's holdings in Chevron were worth $7,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clark Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Clark Asset Management LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 29,866 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $6,179,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Everstar Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Everstar Asset Management LLC now owns 6,441 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,829 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Chevron

In other news, Director John B. Hess sold 380,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $73,416,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 278,045 shares of the company's stock, valued at $53,718,294. The trade was a 57.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider R. Hewitt Pate sold 40,200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.30, for a total transaction of $8,574,660.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 8,638 shares in the company, valued at $1,842,485.40. The trade was a 82.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 615,200 shares of company stock worth $118,022,760. Insiders own 0.56% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $179.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. HSBC upgraded shares of Chevron from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $216.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $205.70.

View Our Latest Analysis on Chevron

Chevron Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of CVX opened at $174.87 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $186.32 and a 200 day moving average of $179.37. Chevron Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $142.40 and a fifty-two week high of $214.71. The firm has a market cap of $348.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $47.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $51.86 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 5.79%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chevron Corporation will post 15.88 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were paid a $1.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $7.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. Chevron's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.40%.

More Chevron News

Here are the key news stories impacting Chevron this week:

Positive Sentiment: Chevron signed a 20-year agreement with Microsoft to help power Project Kilby, a planned 2.67-gigawatt data center campus in West Texas. The deal could create a steadier, long-duration revenue stream and positions Chevron as a beneficiary of rising AI-related electricity demand. Chevron signs power supply deal with Microsoft for Texas data center

Chevron signed a 20-year agreement with Microsoft to help power Project Kilby, a planned 2.67-gigawatt data center campus in West Texas. The deal could create a steadier, long-duration revenue stream and positions Chevron as a beneficiary of rising AI-related electricity demand. Positive Sentiment: The project highlights Chevron’s move beyond traditional oil and gas into lower-volatility, infrastructure-like cash flows tied to AI data center power needs. That strategic shift has been viewed favorably by investors looking for growth outside commodity swings. Chevron Signs 20-year Deal to Power Microsoft's AI Data Centers

The project highlights Chevron’s move beyond traditional oil and gas into lower-volatility, infrastructure-like cash flows tied to AI data center power needs. That strategic shift has been viewed favorably by investors looking for growth outside commodity swings. Neutral Sentiment: Separately, reports noted that Treasury issued a temporary license allowing Iranian oil sales, which could affect global crude supply and energy pricing, but the immediate impact on Chevron’s stock appears secondary to the Microsoft deal. Treasury Issues 60-Day License for Iranian Oil Sales Following Switzerland Talks

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation NYSE: CVX is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron's core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

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