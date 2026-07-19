Xometry, Inc. $XMTR is Roubaix Capital LLC's 7th Largest Position

Roubaix Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR - Free Report) by 64.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 165,931 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 65,058 shares during the quarter. Xometry comprises 3.2% of Roubaix Capital LLC's holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Roubaix Capital LLC owned 0.32% of Xometry worth $6,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XMTR. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Xometry by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 773 shares of the company's stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Xometry by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,140 shares of the company's stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Xometry by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,590 shares of the company's stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Xometry by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,270 shares of the company's stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Xometry by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 9,844 shares of the company's stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.31% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Xometry

In other news, Director Lukas Alexander Biewald bought 47,058 shares of Xometry stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,999,930.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 55,134 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,686,390. The trade was a 582.69% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Subir Dutt sold 1,073 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total value of $100,207.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 93,716 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,752,137.24. This trade represents a 1.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,496 shares of company stock valued at $7,124,340. Company insiders own 9.10% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XMTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Xometry from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Xometry in a report on Friday, May 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Xometry from $55.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Citizens Jmp increased their price objective on Xometry from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Xometry from $65.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $84.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on XMTR

Xometry Stock Performance

Shares of Xometry stock opened at $98.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.61 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.64. Xometry, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.63 and a 52 week high of $102.00.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. Xometry had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $205.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. Xometry's revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Xometry, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

About Xometry

Xometry, Inc NASDAQ: XMTR operates a technology-driven marketplace that connects businesses with on-demand manufacturing capacity across a wide array of processes. Through its proprietary Instant Quoting Engine and Xometry Platform, the company streamlines sourcing for CNC machining, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, injection molding, urethane casting and other custom manufacturing services. By aggregating a network of thousands of vetted suppliers, Xometry offers rapid lead times, transparent pricing and real-time order tracking to customers in sectors ranging from automotive and aerospace to medical devices and industrial equipment.

Since its founding in 2013 and headquarters in Rockville, Maryland, Xometry has expanded its geographic reach to serve customers in North America, Europe and beyond.

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