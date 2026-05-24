Xometry, Inc. $XMTR Shares Sold by Lisanti Capital Growth LLC

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lessened its position in shares of Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR - Free Report) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,905 shares of the company's stock after selling 17,550 shares during the quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Xometry worth $3,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Xometry during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Xometry by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 773 shares of the company's stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new position in shares of Xometry during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Xometry by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,140 shares of the company's stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xometry by 283.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,508 shares of the company's stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.31% of the company's stock.

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Xometry Trading Up 2.7%

Xometry stock opened at $89.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of -87.46 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.92. Xometry, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.60 and a 52 week high of $93.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $205.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $188.46 million. Xometry had a negative return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 7.01%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Xometry, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Xometry from $55.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Xometry from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Xometry from $65.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Xometry in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on Xometry from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Xometry

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Katharine Weymouth acquired 1,215 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.15 per share, for a total transaction of $49,997.25. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,615 shares in the company, valued at $148,757.25. This trade represents a 50.63% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James Miln sold 1,500 shares of Xometry stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.69, for a total value of $119,535.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 184,523 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,704,637.87. This represents a 0.81% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 128,934 shares of company stock worth $8,387,014 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.10% of the company's stock.

Xometry Company Profile

Xometry, Inc NASDAQ: XMTR operates a technology-driven marketplace that connects businesses with on-demand manufacturing capacity across a wide array of processes. Through its proprietary Instant Quoting Engine and Xometry Platform, the company streamlines sourcing for CNC machining, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, injection molding, urethane casting and other custom manufacturing services. By aggregating a network of thousands of vetted suppliers, Xometry offers rapid lead times, transparent pricing and real-time order tracking to customers in sectors ranging from automotive and aerospace to medical devices and industrial equipment.

Since its founding in 2013 and headquarters in Rockville, Maryland, Xometry has expanded its geographic reach to serve customers in North America, Europe and beyond.

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