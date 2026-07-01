XXEC Inc. Buys 10,908 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. $MTD

XXEC Inc. grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (NYSE:MTD - Free Report) by 495.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,108 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after buying an additional 10,908 shares during the period. Mettler-Toledo International accounts for approximately 3.2% of XXEC Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. XXEC Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $16,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MTD. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 6.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 121 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 488 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 625 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MTD shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,475.00 to $1,275.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,445.00 to $1,194.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Barclays cut their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,550.00 to $1,500.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,700.00 to $1,550.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,413.00 to $1,200.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $1,408.55.

View Our Latest Analysis on MTD

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,279.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,176.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,291.45. Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,023.05 and a 1 year high of $1,525.17.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.70 by $0.21. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 622.80% and a net margin of 21.40%.The business had revenue of $947.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $943.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.19 EPS. Mettler-Toledo International's revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Mettler-Toledo International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 46.300-46.950 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 10.700-10.850 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. will post 46.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc is a global manufacturer and distributor of precision instruments and services for laboratory, industrial and food retail applications. The company's product portfolio includes laboratory balances and analytical instruments, industrial weighing systems, process analytics and sensors, metal detection and x-ray inspection equipment, checkweighers, and a range of automated inspection and data-management solutions. Mettler-Toledo also provides software, calibration and lifecycle services intended to support compliance, quality control and operational efficiency across customer facilities.

The company serves a broad set of end markets including pharmaceutical and biotech laboratories, chemical and food processors, logistics and manufacturing operations, and retail environments where accurate weighing and inspection are critical.

Further Reading

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