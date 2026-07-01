XXEC Inc. Purchases 148,288 Shares of Nordson Corporation $NDSN

XXEC Inc. boosted its holdings in Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN - Free Report) by 485.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,821 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 148,288 shares during the quarter. Nordson comprises about 8.9% of XXEC Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. XXEC Inc. owned 0.32% of Nordson worth $45,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Nordson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $191,654,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Nordson by 10,127.9% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 586,877 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $141,103,000 after buying an additional 581,139 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Nordson by 61.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 592,385 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $134,442,000 after buying an additional 226,514 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Nordson by 539.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 252,353 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $60,673,000 after buying an additional 212,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,257,600 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,504,515,000 after buying an additional 186,480 shares in the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Nordson Stock Performance

Shares of Nordson stock opened at $301.69 on Wednesday. Nordson Corporation has a 12 month low of $207.08 and a 12 month high of $307.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a PE ratio of 32.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $286.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $275.23.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.04. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 18.19%.The firm had revenue of $740.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. Nordson's quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Nordson has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.150 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 11.300-11.800 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nordson Corporation will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Nordson's dividend payout ratio is currently 34.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 3,100 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $868,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 6,407 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,793,960. The trade was a 32.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Justin E. Hall sold 716 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.82, for a total transaction of $197,487.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,867.30. This represents a 32.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NDSN. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Nordson from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered Nordson from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Nordson from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. BNP Paribas Exane upped their target price on Nordson from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Nordson from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $311.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NDSN

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation designs, manufactures and markets precision dispensing equipment and systems that apply adhesives, coatings, sealants and polymers in a broad range of industrial and medical applications. The company's portfolio spans fluid systems, curing and surface preparation technologies, vacuum and thermal management products, and advanced test and inspection solutions. Nordson's offerings serve critical manufacturing processes by delivering exacting dispensing accuracy and process control to ensure consistent product performance and high production throughput.

Nordson operates through multiple segments that cater to diverse markets including electronics, packaging, medical, energy, automotive and general industrial sectors.

Further Reading

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