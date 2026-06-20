XXEC Inc. Takes $1.83 Million Position in Reliance, Inc. $RS

XXEC Inc. acquired a new stake in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,347 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $1,833,000. Reliance makes up about 1.8% of XXEC Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RS. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Reliance in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Reliance by 86.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Greenline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reliance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Reliance in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 118 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Reliance Price Performance

Reliance stock opened at $396.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $20.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.95. Reliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $260.31 and a 12 month high of $419.83. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $368.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $330.48.

Reliance (NYSE:RS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.53. Reliance had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.77 EPS. Reliance's revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Reliance has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 5.150-5.350 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Reliance, Inc. will post 19.14 EPS for the current year.

Reliance Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Reliance's payout ratio is presently 32.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Reliance from $343.00 to $376.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Reliance from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Reliance from $345.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Reliance from a "neutral" rating to an "underperform" rating and set a $365.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Reliance from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reliance has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $357.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Reliance

Insider Transactions at Reliance

In other news, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 3,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.12, for a total value of $1,253,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 16,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,030,740.80. The trade was a 17.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Reliance

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Reliance Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co NYSE: RS is a leading metals service center company that distributes and processes a broad array of metal products. The company offers cut-to-length, shearing, blanking, sawing, bending, machining and value-added services for carbon and alloy steel, stainless steel, aluminum, brass, titanium and specialty metal alloys. Its products serve diverse end markets, including energy, infrastructure, general manufacturing, transportation, aerospace and defense.

Founded in 1939 in Los Angeles, Reliance Steel & Aluminum has grown through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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