XY Capital Ltd Buys New Position in HDFC Bank Limited $HDB

XY Capital Ltd purchased a new position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 212,760 shares of the bank's stock, valued at approximately $5,293,000. HDFC Bank accounts for 5.2% of XY Capital Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HDB. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in HDFC Bank by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,676 shares of the bank's stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in HDFC Bank by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 883,855 shares of the bank's stock valued at $58,723,000 after buying an additional 13,435 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in HDFC Bank by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,840 shares of the bank's stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 464.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,484 shares of the bank's stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in HDFC Bank by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 51,551 shares of the bank's stock valued at $3,952,000 after purchasing an additional 11,689 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.61% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HDB shares. Wall Street Zen lowered HDFC Bank from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Research raised shares of HDFC Bank from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, HDFC Bank presently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Analysis on HDB

Key Stories Impacting HDFC Bank

Here are the key news stories impacting HDFC Bank this week:

Insider Activity at HDFC Bank

In related news, insider Ashish Parthasarthy sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.70, for a total value of $48,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 842,958 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,333,734.60. This represents a 0.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider N Srinivasan sold 10,000 shares of HDFC Bank stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.72, for a total value of $87,200.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 638,422 shares in the company, valued at $5,567,039.84. The trade was a 1.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

HDFC Bank Stock Up 0.7%

HDB stock opened at $23.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $121.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.64. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $24.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.92. HDFC Bank Limited has a fifty-two week low of $22.91 and a fifty-two week high of $39.81.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $9.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5 billion. Equities analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Limited is one of India's leading private sector banks, headquartered in Mumbai. Incorporated in 1994 and promoted by Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC), the bank provides a full range of banking and financial services to retail, small and medium-sized enterprises, and corporate customers. It is publicly listed and also accessible to international investors through American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol HDB.

The bank's core activities include retail banking (deposit accounts, personal loans, home loans, auto loans, and credit cards), commercial and corporate banking (working capital finance, term lending, trade finance and treasury services), and transaction banking (cash management and payment solutions).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB - Free Report).

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