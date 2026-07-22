XY Capital Ltd Makes New Investment in MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR $MNSO

XY Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:MNSO - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 175,400 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,841,000. MINISO Group comprises 2.8% of XY Capital Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. XY Capital Ltd owned about 0.06% of MINISO Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MNSO. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MINISO Group by 3.4% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,268 shares of the company's stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in MINISO Group by 28.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,480 shares of the company's stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in MINISO Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 133,224 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MINISO Group by 37.6% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in MINISO Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 42,897 shares of the company's stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. 17.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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MINISO Group Trading Down 2.6%

MINISO Group stock opened at $12.46 on Wednesday. MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR has a 12-month low of $11.12 and a 12-month high of $26.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.17). MINISO Group had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 9.03%.The business had revenue of $825.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $805.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of MINISO Group from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Weiss Ratings lowered MINISO Group from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Research downgraded MINISO Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of MINISO Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $21.73.

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Insider Buying and Selling at MINISO Group

In other news, VP Yunyun (Alice) Yang bought 1,950,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.28 per share, for a total transaction of $6,396,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president directly owned 315,590,482 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,035,136,780.96. This trade represents a 0.62% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Guofu Ye purchased 1,950,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.28 per share, for a total transaction of $6,396,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 315,590,482 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,136,780.96. The trade was a 0.62% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 4,200,000 shares of company stock worth $13,797,000. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MINISO Group Company Profile

MINISO Group NYSE: MNSO is a global retailer specializing in lifestyle and consumer goods. Since its founding in 2013, the company has focused on offering affordable, design-driven products across a broad range of categories. MINISO's stores feature a clean, minimalist layout and emphasize a “fast fashion” inventory model designed to turn over goods quickly and respond to emerging trends.

The company's product mix spans household items, kitchenware, cosmetics and personal care, stationery, toys, digital accessories, apparel and seasonal items.

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