Xylem Inc. $XYL Shares Acquired by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL - Free Report) by 23.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,471,257 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 470,566 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 1.04% of Xylem worth $295,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,742 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Xylem by 1.6% during the first quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 81,529 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $9,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Xylem by 0.4% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,923 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $3,337,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 5,526,725 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $660,444,000 after buying an additional 18,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 1st quarter worth about $259,000. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on XYL shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Xylem from $163.00 to $159.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Xylem from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. CLSA raised Xylem to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Xylem from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Xylem from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $153.31.

Get Our Latest Analysis on XYL

Xylem Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of Xylem stock opened at $122.96 on Friday. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.29 and a fifty-two week high of $154.27. The business's fifty day moving average is $113.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $29.23 billion, a PE ratio of 30.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 10.79%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Xylem has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.350-5.600 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Xylem's dividend payout ratio is 42.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jerome A. Peribere purchased 1,210 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $116.61 per share, for a total transaction of $141,098.10. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 27,209 shares in the company, valued at $3,172,841.49. This trade represents a 4.65% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 4,269 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.46, for a total value of $501,436.74. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 3,605 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $423,443.30. The trade was a 54.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company's stock.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc NYSE: XYL is a global water technology company that designs, manufactures and services engineered systems and equipment for the transport, treatment, testing and efficient use of water. Its product portfolio spans pumps and pumping systems, valves, filtration and disinfection equipment, sensors and analytical instruments, and digital solutions for monitoring and control of water infrastructure. Xylem serves the full water cycle with offerings for water and wastewater utilities, industrial customers, commercial and residential buildings, and agricultural applications.

The company was established as an independent publicly traded company in 2011 following a corporate spin-off from ITT Corporation and is headquartered in Rye Brook, New York.

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