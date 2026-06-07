Xylem Inc. $XYL Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL - Free Report) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,877,203 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 282,001 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.77% of Xylem worth $255,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 4,269 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.46, for a total transaction of $501,436.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,443.30. This represents a 54.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jerome A. Peribere purchased 1,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $116.61 per share, with a total value of $141,098.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 27,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,172,841.49. This trade represents a 4.65% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on XYL shares. Mizuho set a $138.00 target price on Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. TD Cowen reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Xylem from $174.00 to $168.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Xylem from $176.00 to $162.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Xylem from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $152.77.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on XYL

Xylem Stock Performance

NYSE XYL opened at $109.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.29 and a twelve month high of $154.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.41.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.11 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 10.79%.The company's revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Xylem has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.350-5.600 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Xylem declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 25th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Xylem's dividend payout ratio is currently 42.79%.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc NYSE: XYL is a global water technology company that designs, manufactures and services engineered systems and equipment for the transport, treatment, testing and efficient use of water. Its product portfolio spans pumps and pumping systems, valves, filtration and disinfection equipment, sensors and analytical instruments, and digital solutions for monitoring and control of water infrastructure. Xylem serves the full water cycle with offerings for water and wastewater utilities, industrial customers, commercial and residential buildings, and agricultural applications.

The company was established as an independent publicly traded company in 2011 following a corporate spin-off from ITT Corporation and is headquartered in Rye Brook, New York.

See Also

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