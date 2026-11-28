Troluce Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL - Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 459,100 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $46,493,000. Xylem accounts for approximately 4.3% of Troluce Capital Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Troluce Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.20% of Xylem at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XXEC Inc. purchased a new stake in Xylem during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $850,841,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xylem in the second quarter worth $2,959,730,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 2.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,444,669 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,352,874,000 after buying an additional 270,972 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 5.7% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,722,504 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $478,248,000 after acquiring an additional 253,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Xylem during the second quarter worth $552,313,000. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Xylem

In related news, Director D Koch purchased 11,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $89.60 per share, for a total transaction of $985,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 12,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,331.20. The trade was a 882.12% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company's stock.

Xylem Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of XYL opened at $95.86 on Friday. The company's fifty day moving average is $100.18 and its 200 day moving average is $113.37. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.40 and a fifty-two week high of $146.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.01). Xylem had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Xylem's revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Xylem's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XYL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus downgraded shares of Xylem from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Xylem from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Xylem from $160.00 to $138.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Xylem from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Xylem presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $121.31.

View Our Latest Analysis on Xylem

About Xylem

Xylem Inc. is a global water technology company that develops equipment, software and services for moving, treating, testing and managing water. Its offerings support the water cycle, from utilities and industrial operations to commercial buildings and residential applications. The company's products and services include water and wastewater pumps, treatment systems, measurement and control equipment, smart meters, data analytics and related services. Xylem also provides solutions for customers seeking to improve water infrastructure, operational efficiency and water quality.

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