Xylem Inc. $XYL Shares Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL - Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 678,971 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 18,933 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.29% of Xylem worth $81,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XYL. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 30,955 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $3,645,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Xylem by 3.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,151 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Xylem by 56.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,678 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Xylem by 97.6% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,151 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 5,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 114.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Xylem news, Director Jerome A. Peribere purchased 1,210 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $116.61 per share, for a total transaction of $141,098.10. Following the acquisition, the director owned 27,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,172,841.49. The trade was a 4.65% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 4,269 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.46, for a total value of $501,436.74. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 3,605 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $423,443.30. This represents a 54.22% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XYL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Xylem from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Xylem from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Xylem from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Xylem from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, CLSA raised shares of Xylem to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Xylem presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $153.15.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Xylem

Xylem Stock Performance

Shares of XYL opened at $119.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.03. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.29 and a 12 month high of $154.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Xylem had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 10.79%.The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Xylem has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.350-5.600 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. Xylem's payout ratio is presently 42.79%.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc NYSE: XYL is a global water technology company that designs, manufactures and services engineered systems and equipment for the transport, treatment, testing and efficient use of water. Its product portfolio spans pumps and pumping systems, valves, filtration and disinfection equipment, sensors and analytical instruments, and digital solutions for monitoring and control of water infrastructure. Xylem serves the full water cycle with offerings for water and wastewater utilities, industrial customers, commercial and residential buildings, and agricultural applications.

The company was established as an independent publicly traded company in 2011 following a corporate spin-off from ITT Corporation and is headquartered in Rye Brook, New York.

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