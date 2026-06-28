Xylem Inc. $XYL Shares Sold by ABN AMRO Bank N.V.

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. lowered its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL - Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,507,466 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 90,740 shares during the quarter. Xylem accounts for 2.0% of ABN AMRO Bank N.V.'s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. ABN AMRO Bank N.V. owned approximately 0.62% of Xylem worth $181,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xylem in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in Xylem in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Xylem by 100.0% during the third quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company's stock.

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Xylem Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Xylem stock opened at $116.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $113.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.38. The stock has a market cap of $27.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.04. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.29 and a 1-year high of $154.27.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Xylem had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 10.79%.The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Xylem has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.350-5.600 EPS. Analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. Xylem's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on XYL shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Xylem from $174.00 to $168.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Xylem from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Xylem from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Xylem from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $153.54.

Get Our Latest Report on XYL

Insider Transactions at Xylem

In other Xylem news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 4,269 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.46, for a total value of $501,436.74. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 3,605 shares in the company, valued at $423,443.30. The trade was a 54.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jerome A. Peribere bought 1,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $116.61 per share, with a total value of $141,098.10. Following the purchase, the director owned 27,209 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,172,841.49. This trade represents a 4.65% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc NYSE: XYL is a global water technology company that designs, manufactures and services engineered systems and equipment for the transport, treatment, testing and efficient use of water. Its product portfolio spans pumps and pumping systems, valves, filtration and disinfection equipment, sensors and analytical instruments, and digital solutions for monitoring and control of water infrastructure. Xylem serves the full water cycle with offerings for water and wastewater utilities, industrial customers, commercial and residential buildings, and agricultural applications.

The company was established as an independent publicly traded company in 2011 following a corporate spin-off from ITT Corporation and is headquartered in Rye Brook, New York.

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