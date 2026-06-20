Xylem Inc. $XYL Shares Sold by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lowered its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL - Free Report) by 30.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,868 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 10,631 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC's holdings in Xylem were worth $3,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Compound Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 2,258 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter worth $538,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Xylem by 152.4% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 110,578 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $15,059,000 after purchasing an additional 66,761 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in Xylem by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 306,723 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $41,770,000 after purchasing an additional 6,189 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Xylem by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,596 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Xylem

In related news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 4,269 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.46, for a total value of $501,436.74. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,443.30. The trade was a 54.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jerome A. Peribere bought 1,210 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $116.61 per share, with a total value of $141,098.10. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 27,209 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,172,841.49. The trade was a 4.65% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XYL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Xylem from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings cut Xylem from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Xylem from $174.00 to $168.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $163.00 to $159.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Xylem from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $152.77.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Xylem

Xylem Stock Performance

NYSE XYL opened at $111.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $114.53 and a 200 day moving average of $126.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.29 and a twelve month high of $154.27.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.11 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Xylem has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.350-5.600 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xylem declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 25th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. Xylem's dividend payout ratio is 42.79%.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc NYSE: XYL is a global water technology company that designs, manufactures and services engineered systems and equipment for the transport, treatment, testing and efficient use of water. Its product portfolio spans pumps and pumping systems, valves, filtration and disinfection equipment, sensors and analytical instruments, and digital solutions for monitoring and control of water infrastructure. Xylem serves the full water cycle with offerings for water and wastewater utilities, industrial customers, commercial and residential buildings, and agricultural applications.

The company was established as an independent publicly traded company in 2011 following a corporate spin-off from ITT Corporation and is headquartered in Rye Brook, New York.

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