First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL - Free Report) by 34.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,234,257 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 313,004 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.54% of Xylem worth $124,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. William Mack & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Xylem during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Dunhill Financial LLC bought a new stake in Xylem in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Xylem during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the second quarter worth $35,000. 87.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xylem alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research cut Xylem from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Argus downgraded Xylem from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their price target on Xylem from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays cut Xylem from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and cut their price target for the company from $139.00 to $104.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Xylem from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $121.31.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on XYL

Insider Buying and Selling at Xylem

In other news, Director D Koch acquired 11,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $89.60 per share, for a total transaction of $985,600.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 12,247 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,097,331.20. This represents a 882.12% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company's stock.

Xylem Price Performance

Xylem stock opened at $95.20 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $21.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.01. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $87.40 and a one year high of $146.55.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 11.94%. The business's revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. Xylem's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.05%.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc. is a water technology company that develops equipment, software and services for managing water and wastewater. Its offerings include pumps and treatment systems, water-quality testing and analysis, smart meters, monitoring and control technologies, and services for detecting leaks and maintaining water infrastructure. The company serves water and wastewater utilities, industrial and commercial customers, and residential markets. Its technologies support the movement, treatment, testing and efficient use of water across municipal and industrial systems.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Xylem, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Xylem wasn't on the list.

While Xylem currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The 7 Hottest IPO Stories of 2026 MarketBeat just released its list of the 7 hottest IPOs expected to hit Wall Street in 2026. See which companies are preparing to go public and why investors are watching closely. Get This Free Report