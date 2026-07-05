Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Acquires 13,984 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. $ATR

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR - Free Report) by 37.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,065 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 13,984 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of AptarGroup worth $6,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,868,365 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $448,698,000 after purchasing an additional 43,188 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AptarGroup by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,291,454 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $279,466,000 after purchasing an additional 88,717 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,618,896 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $197,473,000 after buying an additional 15,197 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,414,719 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $172,539,000 after buying an additional 180,365 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,300,801 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $158,649,000 after buying an additional 341,440 shares during the period. 88.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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AptarGroup Trading Up 0.1%

ATR opened at $127.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $119.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.60. AptarGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $103.23 and a one year high of $164.28. The stock has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.39.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 9.98%.The firm had revenue of $982.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.95 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. AptarGroup's quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. AptarGroup has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.320-1.400 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

AptarGroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 6th. AptarGroup's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Irene Elizabeth Hudson sold 1,264 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.43, for a total value of $156,015.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,480 shares of the company's stock, valued at $182,676.40. This trade represents a 46.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shiela Vinczeller sold 3,555 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $400,328.55. Following the sale, the insider owned 27,078 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,049,253.58. The trade was a 11.61% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on ATR. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Research raised shares of AptarGroup from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $173.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ATR

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc is a global provider of advanced dispensing, sealing and protection solutions for consumer and pharmaceutical markets. The company designs and manufactures a broad portfolio of products that enable the controlled delivery of liquids, gels, powders and aerosols. Its customer base spans beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical sectors, where innovation in packaging and drug‐delivery devices drives brand differentiation and regulatory compliance.

In the consumer markets, AptarGroup offers pumps, actuators, valves, closures and specialized bottles engineered for precision, convenience and sustainability.

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