Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Acquires 35,386 Shares of Sanmina Corporation $SANM

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM - Free Report) by 2,493.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,805 shares of the electronics maker's stock after buying an additional 35,386 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd owned about 0.07% of Sanmina worth $4,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Sanmina during the first quarter worth $391,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in Sanmina by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 31,968 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in Sanmina during the 1st quarter worth $256,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in Sanmina by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 126,287 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $9,621,000 after buying an additional 12,061 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Sanmina by 572.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 79,846 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $6,083,000 after buying an additional 67,973 shares during the period. 92.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings raised Sanmina from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Research lowered Sanmina from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Sanmina in a report on Monday, March 30th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded Sanmina from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Sanmina in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a "neutral" rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $150.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SANM

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Jonathan P. Faust sold 10,076 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.80, for a total value of $2,678,200.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 77,000 shares in the company, valued at $20,466,600. This trade represents a 11.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.17, for a total value of $218,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 31,481 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,868,209.77. The trade was a 3.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 156,509 shares of company stock valued at $35,699,476. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company's stock.

Sanmina Stock Performance

Shares of SANM stock opened at $219.77 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $240.75 and a 200-day moving average of $181.00. The company has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Sanmina Corporation has a 52 week low of $95.49 and a 52 week high of $288.68.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 16.23%. Sanmina's quarterly revenue was up 102.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Sanmina has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.550-2.850 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 10.750-11.350 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sanmina Corporation will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corporation is a leading global electronics manufacturing services (EMS) provider specializing in the design, production and end-to-end supply chain solutions for complex electronic products. Founded in 1980, the company has built a reputation for delivering high-reliability manufacturing across a wide range of industries, including communications, computing, aerospace and defense, medical, automotive and industrial sectors.

Sanmina's core offerings encompass product design and engineering support, precision PCB fabrication and assembly, system integration, testing, and final system deployment.

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