Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Boosts Position in Tetra Tech, Inc. $TTEK

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK - Free Report) by 77.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 244,492 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 106,792 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd owned about 0.09% of Tetra Tech worth $7,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TTEK. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 451.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 145,077 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $4,204,000 after purchasing an additional 118,774 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 136.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,658,349 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $48,507,000 after purchasing an additional 957,050 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 136.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 754.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.89% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TTEK shares. Weiss Ratings downgraded Tetra Tech from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $35.00 target price on Tetra Tech in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Tetra Tech currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $41.00.

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Tetra Tech Price Performance

NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $29.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company's 50-day moving average is $28.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.45. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.81 and a 12-month high of $43.14.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The company's quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Tetra Tech has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.580 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.38-0.41 EPS. Research analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Tetra Tech Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were paid a $0.072 dividend. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This is an increase from Tetra Tech's previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Tetra Tech's dividend payout ratio is presently 17.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tetra Tech news, Director Jeffrey R. Feeler purchased 1,900 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.41 per share, for a total transaction of $50,179.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 1,900 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $50,179. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company's stock.

Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc is a leading provider of consulting and engineering services with a focus on water, environment, infrastructure, resource management and energy sectors. Headquartered in Pasadena, California, the company delivers end-to-end solutions that encompass planning, design, engineering, program management and construction management. Tetra Tech's multidisciplinary teams integrate science, technology and advisory services to address complex challenges in areas such as water resources, environmental remediation, sustainable infrastructure and renewable energy.

The company's core offerings include environmental assessments and cleanup, water treatment and reuse, coastal and marine engineering, climate resilience planning, and engineering design for transportation and built environments.

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