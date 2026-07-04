Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Buys 13,103 Shares of Public Storage $PSA

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA - Free Report) by 82.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,011 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 13,103 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd's holdings in Public Storage were worth $7,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 13.3% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage during the second quarter worth about $929,000. Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,113,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Public Storage by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 73,774 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $21,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in Public Storage by 219.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 48,190 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $14,140,000 after buying an additional 33,122 shares during the last quarter. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Public Storage Stock Down 0.1%

PSA opened at $329.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $57.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.96. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $256.54 and a twelve month high of $331.79. The company's 50-day moving average price is $310.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $293.88.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Public Storage had a net margin of 39.16% and a return on equity of 37.78%. Public Storage's quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.12 EPS. Public Storage has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.350-17.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Public Storage will post 16.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. Public Storage's dividend payout ratio is 123.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PSA. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $341.00 target price on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Public Storage in a report on Monday, June 22nd. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their price objective on Public Storage from $331.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Public Storage from $291.00 to $338.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Public Storage from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $324.68.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Public Storage

Insider Transactions at Public Storage

In other Public Storage news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 950 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.81, for a total value of $308,569.50. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 1,414 shares in the company, valued at $459,281.34. The trade was a 40.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage NYSE: PSA is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in self-storage services. Headquartered in Glendale, California, the company was founded in the early 1970s and has grown through development and acquisitions to become one of the largest owner-operators of self-storage facilities in the United States. It is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker PSA.

The company's core business is the ownership, operation and management of self-storage properties that serve both residential and commercial customers.

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