Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Buys New Position in Amkor Technology, Inc. $AMKR

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 115,862 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $5,217,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 91.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 937 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 180.3% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Amkor Technology by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 937 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Amkor Technology by 61.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Amkor Technology by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. 42.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on AMKR shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $45.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Amkor Technology in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Melius Research raised Amkor Technology from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $69.88.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AMKR

Amkor Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMKR opened at $69.65 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.51 and a 200-day moving average of $57.92. The company has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.80 and a beta of 2.20. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.59 and a 52 week high of $96.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.63 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amkor Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0835 per share. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 3rd. Amkor Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amkor Technology news, CFO Megan Faust sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total value of $70,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 132,138 shares in the company, valued at $9,289,301.40. This represents a 0.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total value of $3,714,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 502,558 shares of the company's stock, valued at $37,330,008.24. This represents a 9.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 119,000 shares of company stock worth $8,928,600 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 26.40% of the company's stock.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc NASDAQ: AMKR is a leading provider of outsourced semiconductor packaging and test (OSAT) services, supporting integrated device manufacturers and semiconductor foundries worldwide. The company offers a broad range of advanced packaging solutions, including wafer bumping, flip chip, system-in-package and ball grid array technologies, designed to meet the performance, power and form-factor demands of applications across consumer electronics, automotive, communications and industrial markets.

In addition to packaging, Amkor delivers comprehensive test services such as wafer probing, final test, system-level test and digital, analog and mixed-signal testing, enabling customers to accelerate time-to-market and reduce total costs.

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