Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Buys Shares of 10,082 Apollo Global Management Inc. $APO

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,082 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,123,000.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,760,608 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $6,913,826,000 after acquiring an additional 340,956 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,198,837 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,469,793,000 after buying an additional 200,312 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,448,618 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $643,982,000 after buying an additional 62,831 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,611,839 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $522,850,000 after buying an additional 155,857 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,288,100 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $475,985,000 after acquiring an additional 98,945 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on APO. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $181.00 to $165.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $135.00 to $116.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $169.00 to $134.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Apollo Global Management from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on Apollo Global Management from $155.00 to $146.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $149.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on APO

Apollo Global Management Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $120.46. 3,076,853 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,592,292. The company has a 50 day moving average of $128.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.02. Apollo Global Management Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.56 and a fifty-two week high of $157.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $69.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.50.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.05. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 3.62%.The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. Apollo Global Management's quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.5625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. This is an increase from Apollo Global Management's previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Apollo Global Management's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 143.31%.

Key Stories Impacting Apollo Global Management

Here are the key news stories impacting Apollo Global Management this week:

Positive Sentiment: Apollo is reportedly in the spotlight for multiple large transactions, including a surprise bid for easyJet and a new $3.4 billion stake purchase from Bayer, highlighting strong deal-making momentum and potential fee-generating growth. Article Title

Apollo is reportedly in the spotlight for multiple large transactions, including a surprise bid for easyJet and a new $3.4 billion stake purchase from Bayer, highlighting strong deal-making momentum and potential fee-generating growth. Positive Sentiment: Analysts see Apollo as undervalued, and Barclays raised its price target to $132 while keeping an overweight rating, suggesting more upside if execution remains solid. Article Title

Analysts see Apollo as undervalued, and Barclays raised its price target to $132 while keeping an overweight rating, suggesting more upside if execution remains solid. Positive Sentiment: Reports that Apollo may break its five-year dealmaking record in 2026 reinforce the view that the firm’s origination and deployment pipeline remains strong. Article Title

Reports that Apollo may break its five-year dealmaking record in 2026 reinforce the view that the firm’s origination and deployment pipeline remains strong. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles focused on Apollo’s warnings about a slower AI payoff and broader recession risk, which matter for markets but are not direct company-specific catalysts. Article Title

Several articles focused on Apollo’s warnings about a slower AI payoff and broader recession risk, which matter for markets but are not direct company-specific catalysts. Neutral Sentiment: Reuters reported that U.S. direct-lending activity fell in the second quarter even as private credit fundraising improved, a mixed signal for Apollo’s broader private credit business. Article Title

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John P. Zito sold 48,644 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total value of $6,355,825.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 3,063,696 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $400,302,519.36. This represents a 1.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc NYSE: APO is a global alternative investment manager that specializes in private equity, credit and real assets. The firm originates, invests in and manages a broad set of strategies across distressed and opportunistic credit, direct lending, structured credit, buyouts and real estate. Apollo provides investment management and advisory services to institutional clients and individual investors through pooled funds, separate accounts and publicly listed investment vehicles.

Its private equity business pursues control and non-control investments across industries, often focusing on complex or distressed situations where operational improvement and capital solutions can create value.

Featured Stories

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