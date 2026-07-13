Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Decreases Holdings in BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR $BHP

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd trimmed its position in shares of BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BHP - Free Report) by 96.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,043 shares of the mining company's stock after selling 312,373 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd's holdings in BHP Group were worth $949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BHP. Morgan Stanley increased its position in BHP Group by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,800,183 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $833,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562,747 shares during the last quarter. SIH Partners LLLP lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 937.5% in the third quarter. SIH Partners LLLP now owns 1,856,704 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $103,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677,739 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in BHP Group by 264.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,358,585 shares of the mining company's stock worth $82,018,000 after purchasing an additional 985,794 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,465,421 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $193,197,000 after purchasing an additional 697,316 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,234,000. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Argus set a $95.00 target price on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Monday, April 27th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of BHP Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of BHP Group from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of BHP Group from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $69.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BHP Group

BHP Group Trading Up 0.0%

NYSE:BHP opened at $81.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.24. BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR has a 52-week low of $49.68 and a 52-week high of $93.83.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group is an Anglo-Australian natural resources company engaged principally in the exploration, development, production and marketing of commodities. Its core businesses include the extraction and processing of iron ore, copper, metallurgical and thermal coal, nickel and other minerals. BHP operates large-scale mining and processing assets and supplies raw materials used across steelmaking, energy and industrial supply chains.

The company has a global operating footprint with significant assets and projects in Australia and the Americas, and commercial activities that serve customers worldwide.

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