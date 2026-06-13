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Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Has $12.35 Million Stock Holdings in Vale S.A. $VALE

Written by MarketBeat
June 13, 2026
Vale logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd cut its Vale stake by 43.3% in the fourth quarter, selling 725,472 shares and ending with 948,087 shares valued at about $12.35 million.
  • Other institutional investors were active in Vale as well, with some adding new positions and others increasing holdings; overall, about 21.85% of the stock is owned by institutions and hedge funds.
  • Vale reported Q1 earnings of $0.44 per share, missing estimates, while analysts remain cautiously positive with a Moderate Buy consensus and an average price target of $16.77.
  • Interested in Vale? Here are five stocks we like better.

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd cut its holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE - Free Report) by 43.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 948,087 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 725,472 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd's holdings in Vale were worth $12,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vale in the fourth quarter valued at $236,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vale in the fourth quarter valued at $27,363,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vale by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 66,870 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Advocate Investing Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vale in the fourth quarter valued at $413,000. Finally, Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec increased its stake in shares of Vale by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 38,247 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 6,843 shares in the last quarter. 21.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vale Price Performance

Vale stock opened at $15.68 on Friday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $16.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.38. The stock has a market cap of $71.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 0.46. Vale S.A. has a 12-month low of $8.97 and a 12-month high of $17.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Vale (NYSE:VALE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $9.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. Vale had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 21.10%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vale S.A. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Parenti Grazielle Tallia purchased 10,464 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.11 per share, for a total transaction of $168,575.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 10,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,575.04. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Sobrinho Sami Arap bought 12,990 shares of Vale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.11 per share, for a total transaction of $209,268.90. Following the acquisition, the vice president owned 12,990 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $209,268.90. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on Vale from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Vale from $18.00 to $19.50 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered Vale from an "outperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.50 to $15.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Barclays raised their target price on Vale from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Vale from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vale currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $16.77.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vale

About Vale

(Free Report)

Vale SA is a Brazilian multinational mining company and one of the world's largest producers of iron ore and iron ore pellets. In addition to iron ore, the company produces and sells a range of bulk commodities and metals, including nickel, copper, coal, manganese, ferroalloys and cobalt, and it participates in the fertilizer inputs market. Vale also operates extensive logistics assets — including rail, port and maritime logistics — that support its mining and export activities and provide services to third parties in some regions.

Headquartered in Brazil, Vale maintains a global operational footprint with mining, processing and shipping activities across the Americas, Africa, Asia and Oceania.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vale (NYSE:VALE)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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