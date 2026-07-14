Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Has $660,000 Stock Holdings in Blue Owl Capital Inc. $OWL

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd reduced its stake in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL - Free Report) by 81.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,262 shares of the company's stock after selling 319,064 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd's holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arax Advisory Partners acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Roxbury Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 383.6% in the 4th quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 1,765 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 83.5% during the fourth quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. 35.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on OWL. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Thursday, June 18th. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Monday, May 18th. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $9.50 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Citizens Jmp cut their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a "market outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $13.22.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on OWL

Blue Owl Capital Stock Down 0.7%

Blue Owl Capital stock opened at $9.29 on Tuesday. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.95 and a 12-month high of $21.08. The firm's fifty day moving average is $9.62 and its 200 day moving average is $10.92. The company has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a PE ratio of 77.44, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.22.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The business had revenue of $699.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.23 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.9%. This is a boost from Blue Owl Capital's previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Blue Owl Capital's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 766.67%.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital is a global alternative asset manager that focuses on private credit, direct lending and equity-related strategies for institutional investors. Headquartered in New York, the firm develops and manages a range of private markets products designed to provide capital solutions to middle-market and larger corporate borrowers, as well as liquidity and partnership arrangements with private equity firms and other alternative managers.

Its core activities include direct lending and credit strategies that provide senior, unitranche and other structured loan products to companies across industries.

See Also

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