Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Has $7.25 Million Position in Donaldson Company, Inc. $DCI

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI - Free Report) by 123.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,383 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 47,096 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of Donaldson worth $7,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DCI. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. acquired a new position in Donaldson in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,029,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Donaldson by 4.5% during the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in Donaldson by 9.0% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,982 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 6.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,004 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 10,438.1% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,801,481 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $152,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.81% of the company's stock.

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Donaldson Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:DCI opened at $88.96 on Friday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $85.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.34. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.03 and a 1 year high of $112.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.93.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 11.52%.The firm had revenue of $995.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The company's revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Donaldson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.940-4.010 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Donaldson Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This is a positive change from Donaldson's previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Donaldson's dividend payout ratio is currently 34.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on DCI. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Donaldson from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Wall Street Zen cut Donaldson from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Donaldson from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Donaldson from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $91.00 price target on shares of Donaldson in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $97.83.

View Our Latest Analysis on Donaldson

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Donaldson news, Director James Owens sold 13,753 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.21, for a total value of $1,226,905.13. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 22,565 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,013,023.65. This trade represents a 37.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,765,184. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc NYSE: DCI is a global provider of filtration systems and replacement parts for a wide range of industries. The company develops and manufactures air, liquid and gas filtration solutions for engine and industrial applications, helping customers improve performance, lower emissions and extend equipment life. Donaldson's product portfolio includes engine air intake filters, fuel filters, hydraulic filters, compressor filters, dust collection systems and gas turbine air intake systems.

Serving markets such as agriculture, construction, mining, power generation, aerospace and original equipment manufacturing, Donaldson operates through two primary business segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products.

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