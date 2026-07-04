Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Has $7.74 Million Stock Holdings in A. O. Smith Corporation $AOS

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS - Free Report) by 3,618.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,380 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 114,223 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd owned about 0.08% of A. O. Smith worth $7,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter worth about $97,101,000. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,885,000. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 220.4% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,022,299 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $68,371,000 after buying an additional 703,186 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,096,018 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,009,622,000 after buying an additional 683,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,279,356 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $85,563,000 after buying an additional 617,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company's stock.

Get A. O. Smith alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson set a $67.00 target price on shares of A. O. Smith and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an "underweight" rating and set a $60.00 price target (down from $65.00) on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Friday, May 15th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of A. O. Smith from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $69.00 to $61.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $69.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AOS

A. O. Smith Trading Down 0.0%

NYSE:AOS opened at $62.69 on Friday. The company's 50 day moving average is $59.27 and its 200-day moving average is $66.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. A. O. Smith Corporation has a 12 month low of $54.16 and a 12 month high of $81.86. The firm has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.16.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.09). A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 28.42%. The business had revenue of $945.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. A. O. Smith has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.900 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Corporation will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

A. O. Smith Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 30th. A. O. Smith's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.30%.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation, based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, is a leading manufacturer of water heating and water treatment products for residential and commercial applications. Since its founding in 1874, the company has built a reputation for producing reliable, energy-efficient water heaters, boilers and pressure vessels. Its product portfolio encompasses gas, electric, condensing and tankless water heaters, as well as specialty boilers designed to meet a variety of building and industrial needs.

The company operates through two primary segments: North America and Asia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider A. O. Smith, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and A. O. Smith wasn't on the list.

While A. O. Smith currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here