Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Has $950,000 Stock Holdings in Ladder Capital Corp $LADR

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR - Free Report) by 74.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,218 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 276,405 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of Ladder Capital worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ladder Capital in the first quarter valued at about $171,000. Sage Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Ladder Capital by 11.6% during the first quarter. Sage Investment Counsel LLC now owns 28,948 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Ladder Capital during the first quarter worth about $92,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 18,079 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 4,505 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Ladder Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.25% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Ladder Capital from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ladder Capital currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $12.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LADR

Ladder Capital Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE LADR opened at $9.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 58.90 and a quick ratio of 58.90. The stock's 50-day moving average is $10.10 and its 200-day moving average is $10.36. Ladder Capital Corp has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $11.92.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.22. The business had revenue of $51.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $57.03 million. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 13.82%.During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ladder Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.3%. Ladder Capital's dividend payout ratio is currently 209.09%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Robert Perelman sold 17,505 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $179,426.25. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 428,684 shares in the company, valued at $4,394,011. This trade represents a 3.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Corp NYSE: LADR is a publicly traded commercial real estate finance company structured as a real estate investment trust. The firm specializes in originating, acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of commercial mortgage loans, subordinate financings such as mezzanine loans and B-notes, and equity investments. In addition to direct lending activities, Ladder Capital invests in and manages commercial mortgage‐backed securities (CMBS) and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations (CRE CLOs), providing financing across a range of property types including office, retail, multifamily, industrial and hospitality assets.

Since its inception in 2008, Ladder Capital has developed a platform that supports both balance-sheet lending and structured securitization.

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