Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $1.07 Million in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. $VPG

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,683 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock, valued at approximately $1,072,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd owned 0.19% of Vishay Precision Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VPG. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 826.7% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,112 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 1,180.0% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company's stock.

Vishay Precision Group Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of VPG stock traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $113.13. 324,359 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 568,225. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 251.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.05 and a 200 day moving average of $70.52. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.58 and a fifty-two week high of $151.78.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $84.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.08 million. Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 2.28% and a net margin of 1.85%. Equities analysts anticipate that Vishay Precision Group, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VPG shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded Vishay Precision Group from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Vishay Precision Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Vishay Precision Group from $54.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. B. Riley Financial upped their price target on shares of Vishay Precision Group from $63.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Vishay Precision Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vishay Precision Group currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $83.67.

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About Vishay Precision Group

Vishay Precision Group NYSE: VPG specializes in the design, manufacture and calibration of precision sensors, instrumentation and measurement systems used in a broad range of applications. Its product portfolio includes load cells, tension links, weighing modules, torque transducers, digital indicators and data acquisition systems. These solutions serve critical requirements for accuracy, reliability and repeatability in sectors such as industrial automation, test and measurement, medical devices, food and beverage processing, aerospace and defense.

The company traces its roots to the sensor and measurement division of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc, from which it was spun off as an independent public company in March 2016.

Further Reading

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