Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $4.31 Million in Antero Resources Corporation $AR

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 101,633 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock, valued at approximately $4,313,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Antero Resources by 16,498.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 9,627 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 9,569 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in Antero Resources by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 590,555 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock worth $23,882,000 after acquiring an additional 43,312 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth grew its stake in Antero Resources by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 19,921 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 3,169 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Antero Resources by 701.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Antero Resources by 22.5% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 36,500 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Antero Resources news, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 185,826 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total transaction of $7,308,536.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 1,085,192 shares in the company, valued at $42,680,601.36. This represents a 14.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Yvette K. Schultz sold 39,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total value of $1,550,772.30. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 277,665 shares in the company, valued at $10,903,904.55. This trade represents a 12.45% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 4.10% of the company's stock.

Antero Resources Price Performance

Shares of AR opened at $35.34 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.32. Antero Resources Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $29.10 and a fifty-two week high of $45.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Antero Resources from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Truist Financial started coverage on Antero Resources in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a "buy" rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on Antero Resources from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Antero Resources from $56.00 to $48.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Texas Capital raised Antero Resources to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Antero Resources has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $49.35.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AR

Antero Resources Profile

Antero Resources Corporation is an independent exploration and production company focused on the development of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and oil properties in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company's operations target the Marcellus and Utica shales, where it applies advanced drilling and completion techniques to optimize recovery from its large acreage position. Antero's portfolio encompasses significant reserves of ethane, propane and other NGLs, alongside dry gas volumes that are positioned to serve both domestic and export markets.

Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, Antero Resources holds approximately 1.8 million net acres of leasehold interests across parts of West Virginia and Ohio.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR - Free Report).

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